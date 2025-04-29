Dubai, UAE: Allianz Trade releases today its first Sustainability Handbook. The world leader in trade credit insurance provides further details on its own sustainable vision, plans to support the transition of its clients, progress made in 2024 and future goals to be reached in the coming years.

“At Allianz Trade, sustainability is not just an ambition – it is a responsibility embedded in how we operate and support businesses worldwide. As climate, economic, and social challenges accelerate, we recognize our role in driving positive change. Our priorities are clear: reducing our own carbon footprint, embedding sustainability in underwriting and operations, and driving value through sustainability products & services in the market. With strong governance and a collective commitment across our teams, we are accelerating our journey toward a more sustainable future”, states Aylin Somersan Coqui, CEO of Allianz Trade.

Driving meaningful change within the industry and beyond

As a trade enabler and global insurer, Allianz Trade is uniquely positioned to contribute to a more sustainable economy. To achieve this ambition, the Group aims to enhance the sustainability of its own operations, to integrate ESG at all stages of its organization, to support its customers in their decarbonization pathway, and to develop sustainable insurance solutions.

“Last year, we have achieved remarkable progress on each pillar of our sustainability roadmap. We reduced GHG emissions per employee by 60%, and energy consumption by 78% . We launched dedicated squads in Germany, Italy and Northern Europe to promote sustainability principles and drive the implementation of our roadmap at local scale. We steered the decarbonization of our portfolio by integrating sustainability in our risk assessment and commercial underwriting processes. We created value through sustainable insurance solutions, with the launch of Surety Green2Green. These are just a few examples, and we are committed to going even further in the years to come”, explains Piril Kadibesegil Yasar, Head of Sustainability at Allianz Trade.

Reaching Net Zero GHG in proprietary investment and insurance portfolio

Looking ahead, Allianz Trade is aligning with the strong sustainability ambitions set by the Allianz Group. Therefore, by 2030, Allianz Trade aims to reduce its operations GHG emissions by -65% and will keep working on its own carbon footprint by embarking all colleagues in its sustainability journey. Additionally, still aligned with its parent company, Allianz Trade aims to be Net Zero GHG in its proprietary investment and insurance portfolio by 2050.

“Climate change and new societal expectations are reshaping our role as insurer, employer and corporate citizen. From governance to emissions reduction and employee engagement, we are taking concrete steps to drive impact and with our plan, we aim to foster sustainable growth and a mindset of responsibility across our industry. This Handbook marks our first step in transparently sharing our progress towards our sustainability objectives. Together, with our people, passion and purpose, we help companies grow securely, detect new vulnerabilities, and expand more sustainably”, ends Florence Lecoutre, Group Board Member in charge of Sustainability, Data Analytics & AI, Human Resources, Compliance and Communications at Allianz Trade.

