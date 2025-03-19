



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Premium watches often come with high price tags, but Bulova is the exception. We’ve spotted incredible Bulova watches with luxury-level quality and affordable prices — from classic silver pieces to stunning black and gold options. Now, there’s another watch to add to the list, and the discount is so good, you’ll be tempted to buy two.

The Bulova Classic Sport Chronograph is on sale at Amazon for 50% off. It was originally $525, but with this limited-time discount, you can get it for just $260.

Bulova Classic Sport Chronograph, $260 (was $525) at Amazon

The Bulova Classic Sport Chronograph is the perfect combination of style and functionality. The 44-millimeter stainless steel watch has a beautiful gold tone with an eye-catching blue dial that adds a touch of color to any ensemble.

But this watch offers more than a sophisticated look — it has added features that make it durable and useful. As a chronograph, it has a stopwatch function. Plus, it has a handy calendar to keep track of the date. The watch is also water resistant at up to 100 meters and has a three-year limited warranty.

Related: Old Navy is selling an adorable linen set for up to 50% off, and I’ve already purchased it in three colors

According to shoppers, this watch is a “beautiful timepiece” and everything you could possibly need in a stylish accessory.

One reviewer called it a “great watch,” adding that it’s “beautiful,” “everything I wanted,” and it still works well after a couple of years of use.

A shopper said it is a “great buy” that’s “well worth the money.” They highlighted the blue dial, saying it’s “fantastic” and adds “elegance” to the watch.

If gold is your color and you love a watch that’s durable with top-notch style to match, shop the Bulova Classic Sport Chronograph while it’s 50% off.