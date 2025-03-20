



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to travel in style. In fact, there are many travel accessories out there that will help you do just that. Recently, we came across a beautiful six-piece luggage set at Walmart that includes various sizes to fit all your travel needs. Now, we found one travel must-have at Amazon, and it’s perfect for people who like to pack light or for shorter trips.

The Lovevook Travel Backpack is one of the most design-forward travel backpacks we’ve seen recently, and it’s 43% off. For a limited time, you can get the $60 backpack for only $34.

Lovevook Travel Backpack, $34 (was $60) at Amazon

This travel backpack features a stylish, multi-tone look with gold-tone zippers and hardware that reviewers say is “beautiful.” Beyond its eye-catching design, it’s fully functional and travel-ready. To start, the backpack is water-resistant and has a suitcase-style open design that gives you easy access to your belongings. It also has a travel sleeve to attach to your luggage and adjustable buckles on the sides to keep it compressed and secure.

With a 40-liter capacity, the backpack is “perfect for a four- to five-day trip,” according to a shopper. It has multiple compartments throughout the backpack to keep you organized, including a laptop compartment, three front zipper pockets, a wet/dry pocket, a main compartment, and an anti-theft pocket. As a bonus, the backpack comes with three packing cubes. It’s available in 10 colors and three sizes, with sale prices varying.

Related: Walmart is selling a $190 wireless speaker for only $29 that ‘delivers clear, crisp’ sound

“I LOVE this backpack. It’s sturdy, versatile, and well-designed. It packs like a small suitcase and even comes with three roomy travel accessories, which I actually used in my larger luggage,” a reviewer said. “It has plenty of compartments for storing things needed for easy access and has an (almost secret) back compartment for electronics. And it’s super good-looking! What more could you want?” They also added that it’s the “perfect travel bag.”

Others noted that the backpack is “well designed,” “stylish and versatile,” and a “game changer for travelers.”

If you’re heading on a trip soon and need a cute new travel accessory, the Lovevook Travel Backpack is it.