There’s nothing worse than buying all of the ingredients for a recipe you’ve been craving only to realize you actually need more pans than you own. To ensure you have everything you need to cook up a storm the next time you get creative in the kitchen, consider investing in a new pan set.

Right now, Amazon has a ton of cookware sets on sale, including this gorgeous Carote 23-Piece Cookware Set for only $100. Down $200 from its original price of $300, it’s an absolute steal.

Carote 23-Piece Cookware Set, $100 (was $300) at Amazon

Including everything you need to whip up a delicious breakfast, lunch, or dinner with ease, the set comes with three saucepans of various sizes, three frying pans, a sautée pan, an egg pan, three utensils, two detachable handles, two pan lids, two storage lids, and six pan protectors. In addition to being a functional and versatile cookware set, it’s also aesthetically pleasing. The gorgeous sage green color will be a super stylish addition to your cookware collection while also bringing a hint of glamour to your stovetop.

The pans are oven-safe due to the detachable handles, allowing you to turn many dishes into a one-pot recipe. While the set can be placed in a dishwasher, it’s also quick and easy to clean by hand, thanks to the nonstick coating that makes washing up a breeze.

“I am obsessed with these. These are perfect for a kitchen with [a] lack of storage since they all stack up and have removable handles. They clean so [easily],” said one shopper. “The aesthetic is really satisfying and they are the best pans I’ve had. They cook well, clean well, [and] store well! Definitely recommend!”

“I love everything about my new pot set, from the color to the detachable handles. They save space and are easy to clean,” wrote a second. “I cooked using red sauce and it did not stain at all.”

“I love, love love. Perfect for the minimalist aesthetic. High-quality cookware, worth every penny,” said a third shopper. “Easy to use, burn resistant, easy to clean and the color is perfect. It functions well and heat distributes evenly.”

Upgrade your cookware with the Carote 23-Piece Cookware Set for only $100 at Amazon. Hurry, though, as there’s no telling when this limited time deal will end.