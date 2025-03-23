England midfielder Jude Bellingham needs to be a bit more disciplined so that he can have the maximum impact when it counts most, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

The 21-year-old has bagged 11 goals for Real Madrid this season and has netted six times in 41 appearances for England.

Bellingham, who set up Myles Lewis-Skelly’s opener in Friday’s 2-0 win over Albania at Wembley, was also a key player in England’s run to the European Championship final last year in Germany, where they lost to Spain.

Asked if Bellingham was trying to do too much at Euro 2024, Tuchel said: “Yes, he is always ready to give everything but we need to help him so that within a structure he can play more economically and still have the same impact, or maybe even more impact.

Thomas Tuchel has said Jude Bellingham needs to be more disciplined for England. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

“We need to make sure that the leaders, and he is one of the leaders, and the main players, walk in the same direction and play in the same rhythm and help each other out.

“And play a little more disciplined maybe, to save some energy for the decisive moments.”

Tuchel noted Bellingham always wanted to be involved.

“He loves to talk to the referee and the linesmen,” he added. “He’s a very emotional player once he’s on the pitch and you just see that he hates to lose and does everything that it takes…”