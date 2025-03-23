Image credit: Getty Images

The GCC countries are set to enjoy long holidays during Eid Al Fitr this year.

The official Eid holidays in Saudi Arabia will begin on Sunday, March 30, and work will resume on Thursday, April 3. Employees will enjoy a long holiday, with Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29, already off as weekend days.

According to a report by Al Arabiya News, students, on the other hand, will start their Eid Al Fitr break on March 20 and resume classes on April 6, in line with the education ministry’s academic calendar.

However, the actual date of the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be confirmed when the crescent moon is sighted.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) in Kuwait has stated that the Eid Al Fitr holidays at all ministries, governmental bodies, and public institutions will be determined based on the first day of Eid.

The CSC announced that if the first day of Eid Al Fitr falls on Sunday (March 30), the official holidays will last for three days, from Sunday (March 30) to Tuesday (April 1), with work resuming on Wednesday, April 2.

A statement from the commission also conveyed that if the first day of Eid Al Fitr falls on Monday (March 31), the official holidays will extend to five days, from Sunday (March 30) to Thursday (April 3), with work resuming on Sunday, April 6.

State agencies will determine their Eid Al Fitr holiday schedules, taking public interest into consideration, according to the CSC, a report by the Kuwait News Agency said.

March 30 is expected to be the first day of Eid Al Fitr 1446 AH in Qatar.

The Qatar Calendar House statement, based on astronomical calculations conducted by its specialists, confirmed this date, as reported by Peninsula Qatar. The crescent moon for this year’s Shawwal (the 10th lunar month) will be born on the evening of Saturday, March 29, at 1:58 pm Doha local time (10:58 am GMT).