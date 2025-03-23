Carney will be dissolving the federal government he took over barely a week ago after winning the Liberal leadership race to succeed Justin Trudeau. The election campaign comes while Canada finds itself embroiled in a historic trade war with the United States.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will head to Rideau Hall on Sunday to ask Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament and send Canadians to the ballot box.

Canadians will also be heading to the polls in the midst of an extraordinary polling turnaround for the Liberal party, which has clawed its way back into the lead over the Conservatives, according to polling by Leger for the National Post. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was polling comfortably ahead of the Liberals by more than 20 percentage points until the resignation of former prime minister Justin Trudeau in early January and U.S. President Donald Trump made good on his threat to slap tariffs on Canadian goods heading south of the border.

Pollsters warn, though, that public opinion is in flux, partially due to the unstable global environment and because voters say they don’t know much about Carney yet.

Sunday is the eve of the day Parliament was set to return from prorogation that was requested by Trudeau when he announced his resignation. An election means Parliament is dissolved and will not sit again until a new government is formed.

