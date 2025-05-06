



Given how much we rely on our phones these days, few things are more stressful than getting that low battery notification with no outlet in sight. Whether you need it for directions when you’re navigating a new area or you’re on a hike and want to stay connected in case of an emergency, you’ll never regret having a portable charger on hand when you need a quick power up.

The Gxorul MagSafe Portable Charger is a fantastic option, and it’s on sale at Amazon right now. For a limited time, you can get the $200 power bank for just $28.

Gxorul MagSafe Portable Charger, $28 (was $200) at Amazon

With a 10,000-milliampere-hour (mAh) capacity, this compact MagSafe power bank packs a real punch in terms of charging power. It can power up a standard smartphone to 60% in as little as 30 minutes. Since it has wireless MagSafe charging and two ports, you can charge up to three devices at the same time, ensuring you always have a full battery, whether it’s your phone or a pair of wireless earbuds. According to shoppers, “charges multiple devices quickly,” too.

Thanks to the “powerful” portable charger’s lightweight design, it’s perfect for travel, commuting, or outdoor adventures. You can easily toss it in a shoulder bag or a travel backpack, just in case your phone needs a little boost to make it through the day. Speaking of its design, this power bank features a built-in kickstand so you can still use your phone to watch videos or FaceTime while you charge it. Plus, it has a display that tells you how much battery is left. How convenient is that?

“I recently bought this portable charger and it has quickly become one of my favorite tech accessories,” one shopper said. “The magnetic attachment is super strong and perfectly aligns with my iPhone, making wireless charging so easy and convenient. I also love the clear digital display that shows the exact battery percentage. It’s compact, and fits easily in my bag or pocket.” They also added that the “charging speed is impressive” and it “holds enough power to recharge my phone multiple times.”

Other reviewers highlight that the “battery lasts forever” and the “power bank is a game changer.”

With an 86% discount, the deal on the Gxorul MagSafe Portable Charger is so good, you might want to buy two. But act fast, this deal could be gone before you know it.