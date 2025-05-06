GlobalX’s fleet of aircraft played a key role in the Trump administration’s deportation of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador [Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty]

Hackers defaced one of the websites of the airline at the centre of President Donald Trump’s campaign of deportations to an offshore detention centre in El Salvador, a Reuters viewing of the site showed on Monday.

A message posted to a subdomain of GlobalX said the site had been hijacked by hackers operating under the banner of “Anonymous,” a label often chosen to evoke rebellious cyber activism.

GlobalX’s fleet of aircraft played a key role in the Trump administration’s deportation of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador in March despite a judge’s order that the planes be turned around. The deportations have recently been ruled unlawful, but the Trump administration has so far refused to back off the campaign.

The website showed white text on a black background, accompanied by an illustration of a Guy Fawkes mask, a symbol commonly used to symbolise Anonymous.

In their message, the hackers said that “Anonymous has decided to enforce the Judge’s order since you and your sycophant staff ignore lawful orders that go against your fascist plans.”

GlobalX and US immigration officials did not return a message seeking comment on the defacement. The airline was recently profiled in ProPublica, which drew on the testimony of flight attendants to highlight concerns over safety and treatment of the shackled detainees on its planes.