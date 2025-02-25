



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In cold winter months, you’re probably running your space heater and air purifier to stay warm and keep allergens out of your home. Why have two devices running at the same time when you can get an air purifier that doubles as a space heater?

Even better, this magical home device combines three appliances into one and is at a major discount. The Shark 3-in-1 Max Air Purifier is currently on sale for $220 at Amazon. Originally $450, you could get one for your bedroom and one for your office without exceeding the retail price!

Shark 3-in-1 Max Air Purifier, $220 (was $450) at Amazon

The air purifier also comes with a built-in air quality monitor and automatically adjusts power based on air quality. It covers 1,000 square feet, making it an excellent addition to a large room or small apartment. Plus, it’s incredibly quiet.

Related: Amazon is selling a $130 air purifier that’s a ‘game changer’ for people with allergies, and now it’s only $82

Other air purifiers simply clean the air. This one purifies the air and goes an extra step, allowing you to control the temperature of the expelled air. You can choose between purified heat or purified fan settings. That means this single device combines three common household machines in one! Even better, it also has a built-in timer and temperature control.

Shoppers say this air purifier is “versatile,” with one shopper adding, “I love this device!”

“It makes my office more comfortable by constantly circulating the air, whether it’s hot or cool,” they continue. “The heater is very quiet and keeps my office cozy. I also love the timer feature as I can set it for nine hours when I arrive and don’t have to worry about shutting it off. When I hear it shut down, I know it’s close to my time to start shutting down as well.

“This is just what our two-story home needed,” another shopper writes. “With two kids who have allergies, it’s hard to eliminate allergens like dust and smoke from outside, even our allergies we get from the rain. The timer settings and light levels are great. There’s also an option to not use the fan and just keep the purifier going and it’s dead silent but very effective.”

This air purifier has sold at least 300 units in the past month. You could have the 301st when you shop the Shark 3-in-1 Max Air Purifier for $220 at Amazon for a limited time.