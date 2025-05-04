



When it comes to headphones, Beats are probably the first thing that comes to mind. You can see young people, athletes, and celebrities sporting the infamous lowercase “b” on the ear cups over their ears or around their necks. That means Beats headphones have satisfied thousands of audiophiles in every aspect…except their price tag. The good news is that Amazon is selling a special edition of the Beats Studio Pro headphones for their lowest price of the year

The Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian model usually costs a whopping $350, but you can get the stylish headphones for just $170 — that’s a 51% discount! You’ll get the near 40-hour battery life and noise-canceling technology in the Kardashian-inspired Dune color scheme. It can be a great Mother’s Day gift or a chic way to treat yourself.

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Headphones, $170 (was $350) at Amazon

Beats promises immersive audio quality via its fully adaptive Active Noise Canceling mode, along with a Transparency mode that keeps you alert to your surroundings. The Studio Pros are compatible with Apple and Android devices, connecting to either with just one touch. You can even take phone calls with the Pros, with voice-targeting microphones built in to capture your voice in crisp and clear quality. You’ll enjoy all of that tech in a 40-hour battery life, plus a 10-minute Fast Fuel charge that gives you an extra four hours of playback.

Amazon shoppers agree on the Beats Studio Pro’s quality, especially given the 15,000+ five-star ratings. “These are some of the best headphones money can buy,” one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper called the Beats “top quality headphones” with noise canceling technology that works “flawlessly.” A second reviewer appreciated the “rich, immersive sound,” “super soft” ear cups, and “crazy good” battery life. Another said the headphones deliver a “very smooth sound that makes them pleasant to listen to all types of music.”

You’ll rarely see a more perfect combination of eye-catching style and exceptional sound quality than with the Beats Studio Pro headphones. It’s all the better that they’re available for more than half off with this Amazon deal. Grab them today while the price sounds this good!