Amazon (AMZN) is testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) shopping tool that finds new products matching a consumer’s interests and is also reportedly testing a health-focused chatbot.

The shopping feature, called Interests, allows consumers to create personalized shopping prompts “using everyday language,” according to the company’s webpage.

Once a consumer puts in what they are looking for—for instance, Amazon notes, “brewing tools and gadgets for coffee lovers,”—Interests will scan the online store and notify the person of the latest products. Amazon has made Interests available to a small group of U.S. customers on its app and mobile website and plans to make it available throughout the country.

Amazon said Interests uses large language models (LLMs) to automatically turn the prompts into questions traditional search engines can process.

Separately, CNBC reported that Amazon is testing a chatbot called “Health AI” on the company’s website and mobile app. According to the report, the chatbot will suggest products, answer queries related to health and wellness and give “common care options” for health care issues.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the healthbot trial.

Amazon shares are little changed in premarket trading and have gained around 14% in the past 12 months through Tuesday.



Read the original article on Investopedia