Business Insider used publicly available data from the Department of Labor and US Citizenship and Immigration Services to analyze which tech companies filed the most H-1B requests during the 2024 government fiscal year. The data comes from applications submitted by businesses seeking to sponsor skilled workers’ visas.

Our analysis shows that tech giants collectively file for thousands of these visas annually, using them to fill critical roles that they claim cannot be adequately staffed domestically.

Notably, not every visa filing results in an actual hire, and occasionally multiple filings might be associated with a single position. Companies sometimes submit new applications to accommodate amendments or extend existing visas. Nevertheless, the data available to the public offers a reliable glimpse into the H-1B visa requirements of major corporations.

We have excluded IT consulting firms from this analysis to focus specifically on tech product companies, despite consulting giants like Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services traditionally being among the program’s largest users.

The analysis reveals that tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Apple are among the program’s heaviest users, with thousands of filings each.

While most positions are for software engineers and other technical roles, companies also use the program to fill specialized positions in research, product management, and data science. The employee head count for each firm comes from the latest publicly available data such as the company’s latest annual report, their corporate website, or according to sources BI spoke with.

The firms listed either did not respond to a request for comment or declined to comment on the record.

Here are the top 40 tech companies sponsoring H-1B visas, ranked by their number of filings:

1. Amazon

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Reuters; SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images; Chelsea Jia Feng/BI

Total certified H-1B filings: 14,783 (including 23 for Whole Foods).

Total employees worldwide: 1,556,000 as of the end of 2024.

2. Microsoft

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 5,695 flings (including 970 from LinkedIn).

Total employees worldwide: 228,000 as of the second quarter of 2024.

3. Alphabet

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai David Rubenstein/YouTube

Total certified H-1B filings: 5,537 (including 115 from Waymo and Verily).

Total employees worldwide: 183,323 as of the end of 2024.

4. Meta

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

Total certified H-1B filings: 4,844.

Total employees worldwide: 74,067 as of the end of 2024.

5. Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 3,880.

Total employees worldwide: 164,000 as of the third quarter of 2024.

6. IBM

IBM Ramon Costa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 2,907.

Total employees worldwide: More than 293,400 as of the end of 2024.

7. Intel

Intel Intel; Getty Images; Chelsea Jia Feng/BI

Total certified H-1B filings: 2,558.

Total employees worldwide: 108,900 as of the end of 2024.

8. Oracle

Oracle Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 2,141.

Total employees worldwide: 159,000 as of the end of May 2024.

9. Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Shawn Thew/Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 1,677.

Total employees worldwide: 125,665 as of the end of 2024.

10. Bytedance

TikTok parent company Bytedance Dan Kitwood/Getty

Total certified H-1B filings: 1,611.

Total employees worldwide: More than 150,000, according to the company’s website.

11. Salesforce

Salesforce Interim Archives/Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 1,525 (A Salesforce spokesperson said that the company filed 1,808 H-1B petitions in fiscal year 2024 including new hires, amendments, and extensions).

Total employees worldwide: 76,453 as of the end of January 2025.

12. Nvidia

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Getty Images; Chelsea Jia Feng/BI

Total certified H-1B filings: 1,519.

Total employees worldwide: 36,000 as of the end of fiscal year 2025.

13. Cisco

Cisco health clinic at Cisco Systems in San Jose Thomson Reuters

Total certified H-1B filings: 1,330.

Total employees worldwide: 90,400 as of the end of fiscal year 2024.

14. Qualcomm

Qualcomm REUTERS/ Albert Gea

Total certified H-1B filings: 1,291.

Total employees worldwide: 49,000 employees as of the end of the third quarter of 2024.

15. Adobe

Adobe Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 787.

Total employees worldwide: More than 30,708 of as November 2024.

16. Intuit

Intuit Justin Sullivan/Getty

Total certified H-1B filings: 770.

Total employees worldwide: 18,200 at the end of fiscal year 2024.

17. Uber

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi World Economic Forum / Sandra Blaser

Total certified H-1B filings: 703.

Total employees worldwide: 31,100 as of the end of 2024.

18. Paypal

PayPal Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 623.

Total employees worldwide: 24,400 as of the end of 2024.

19. eBay

eBay ullstein bild Dtl/ Getty

Total certified H-1B filings: 548 (An eBay spokesperson said eBay filed 494 H-1B visas in fiscal year 2024, noting that the publicly available information doesn’t disclose the exact number of roles hired for.)

Total employees worldwide: 11,500 as of the end of 2024.

20. Rivian

Rivian Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 584.

Total employees worldwide: 14,861 as of the end of 2024.

21. ServiceNow

ServiceNow Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 578.

Total employees worldwide: 26,293 as of the end of 2024.

22. HP

HP SOPA Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 533.

Total employees worldwide: 58,000 as of the end of 2024.

23. Dell

Dell Brandon Bell

Total certified H-1B filings: 489.

Total employees worldwide: 120,000 as of February 2, 2024.

24. Lucid Motors

Lucid Lucid Motors

Total certified H-1B filings: 488.

Total employees worldwide: 6,800 as of the end of 2024.

25. DoorDash

DoorDash REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Total certified H-1B filings: 427.

Total employees worldwide: 23,700 as of the end of 2024.

26. Fiserv

Fiserv Fiserv

Total certified H-1B filings: 403.

Total employees worldwide: 38,000 as of the end of 2024.

27. Micron Technology

Micron Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 369.

Total employees worldwide: 48,000 as of August 29, 2024.

28. VMWare

VMWare VMware, Facebook

Total certified H-1B filings: 359.

Total employees worldwide: 16,000 according to Business Insider’s sources.

29. ADP

ADP Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 350.

Total employees worldwide: 64,000 as of June 2024.

30. Workday

Workday Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 347.

Total employees worldwide: 20,400 as of January 31, 2025.

31. Expedia

Expedia Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 331.

Total employees worldwide: 16,500 as of the end of 2024.

32. MathWorks

MathWorks Yingna Cai/Shutterstock

Total certified H-1B filings: 295.

Total employees worldwide: 6,500, according to the corporate website.

33. Snowflake

Snowflake Snowflake

Total certified H-1B filings: 285.

Total employees worldwide: 7,004 as of January 31, 2024.

34. Databricks

Databricks Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 283.

Total employees worldwide: More than 7,000, according to the company’s website.

35. Synopsys

Synopsys Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 267.

Total employees worldwide: 20,000 as of November 2024.

36. Stripe

Stripe Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto

Total certified H-1B filings: 265.

Total employees worldwide: Approximately 8,200 according to BI’s reporting.

37. Snap

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Total certified H-1B filings: 258

Total employees worldwide: 4,911 as of December 2024.

38. Netflix

Netflix Getty Images; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/BI

Total certified H-1B filings: 256.

Total employees worldwide: 14,000 as of the end of 2024.

39. Block

Block CEO Jack Dorsey Joe Raedle

Total certified H-1B filings: 231.

Total employees worldwide: 11,372 as of the end of 2024.

40. Pinterest

Pinterest AFP

Total certified H-1B filings: 225.

Total employees worldwide: 4,666 as of the end of 2024.

Read the original article on Business Insider