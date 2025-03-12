Business Insider used publicly available data from the Department of Labor and US Citizenship and Immigration Services to analyze which tech companies filed the most H-1B requests during the 2024 government fiscal year. The data comes from applications submitted by businesses seeking to sponsor skilled workers’ visas.
Our analysis shows that tech giants collectively file for thousands of these visas annually, using them to fill critical roles that they claim cannot be adequately staffed domestically.
Notably, not every visa filing results in an actual hire, and occasionally multiple filings might be associated with a single position. Companies sometimes submit new applications to accommodate amendments or extend existing visas. Nevertheless, the data available to the public offers a reliable glimpse into the H-1B visa requirements of major corporations.
We have excluded IT consulting firms from this analysis to focus specifically on tech product companies, despite consulting giants like Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services traditionally being among the program’s largest users.
The analysis reveals that tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Apple are among the program’s heaviest users, with thousands of filings each.
While most positions are for software engineers and other technical roles, companies also use the program to fill specialized positions in research, product management, and data science. The employee head count for each firm comes from the latest publicly available data such as the company’s latest annual report, their corporate website, or according to sources BI spoke with.
The firms listed either did not respond to a request for comment or declined to comment on the record.
Here are the top 40 tech companies sponsoring H-1B visas, ranked by their number of filings:
1. Amazon
Total certified H-1B filings: 14,783 (including 23 for Whole Foods).
Total employees worldwide: 1,556,000 as of the end of 2024.
2. Microsoft
Total certified H-1B filings: 5,695 flings (including 970 from LinkedIn).
Total employees worldwide: 228,000 as of the second quarter of 2024.
3. Alphabet
Total certified H-1B filings: 5,537 (including 115 from Waymo and Verily).
Total employees worldwide: 183,323 as of the end of 2024.
4. Meta
Total certified H-1B filings: 4,844.
Total employees worldwide: 74,067 as of the end of 2024.
5. Apple
Total certified H-1B filings: 3,880.
Total employees worldwide: 164,000 as of the third quarter of 2024.
6. IBM
Total certified H-1B filings: 2,907.
Total employees worldwide: More than 293,400 as of the end of 2024.
7. Intel
Total certified H-1B filings: 2,558.
Total employees worldwide: 108,900 as of the end of 2024.
8. Oracle
Total certified H-1B filings: 2,141.
Total employees worldwide: 159,000 as of the end of May 2024.
9. Tesla
Total certified H-1B filings: 1,677.
Total employees worldwide: 125,665 as of the end of 2024.
10. Bytedance
Total certified H-1B filings: 1,611.
Total employees worldwide: More than 150,000, according to the company’s website.
11. Salesforce
Total certified H-1B filings: 1,525 (A Salesforce spokesperson said that the company filed 1,808 H-1B petitions in fiscal year 2024 including new hires, amendments, and extensions).
Total employees worldwide: 76,453 as of the end of January 2025.
12. Nvidia
Total certified H-1B filings: 1,519.
Total employees worldwide: 36,000 as of the end of fiscal year 2025.
13. Cisco
Total certified H-1B filings: 1,330.
Total employees worldwide: 90,400 as of the end of fiscal year 2024.
14. Qualcomm
Total certified H-1B filings: 1,291.
Total employees worldwide: 49,000 employees as of the end of the third quarter of 2024.
15. Adobe
Total certified H-1B filings: 787.
Total employees worldwide: More than 30,708 of as November 2024.
16. Intuit
Total certified H-1B filings: 770.
Total employees worldwide: 18,200 at the end of fiscal year 2024.
17. Uber
Total certified H-1B filings: 703.
Total employees worldwide: 31,100 as of the end of 2024.
18. Paypal
Total certified H-1B filings: 623.
Total employees worldwide: 24,400 as of the end of 2024.
19. eBay
Total certified H-1B filings: 548 (An eBay spokesperson said eBay filed 494 H-1B visas in fiscal year 2024, noting that the publicly available information doesn’t disclose the exact number of roles hired for.)
Total employees worldwide: 11,500 as of the end of 2024.
20. Rivian
Total certified H-1B filings: 584.
Total employees worldwide: 14,861 as of the end of 2024.
21. ServiceNow
Total certified H-1B filings: 578.
Total employees worldwide: 26,293 as of the end of 2024.
22. HP
Total certified H-1B filings: 533.
Total employees worldwide: 58,000 as of the end of 2024.
23. Dell
Total certified H-1B filings: 489.
Total employees worldwide: 120,000 as of February 2, 2024.
24. Lucid Motors
Total certified H-1B filings: 488.
Total employees worldwide: 6,800 as of the end of 2024.
25. DoorDash
Total certified H-1B filings: 427.
Total employees worldwide: 23,700 as of the end of 2024.
26. Fiserv
Total certified H-1B filings: 403.
Total employees worldwide: 38,000 as of the end of 2024.
27. Micron Technology
Total certified H-1B filings: 369.
Total employees worldwide: 48,000 as of August 29, 2024.
28. VMWare
Total certified H-1B filings: 359.
Total employees worldwide: 16,000 according to Business Insider’s sources.
29. ADP
Total certified H-1B filings: 350.
Total employees worldwide: 64,000 as of June 2024.
30. Workday
Total certified H-1B filings: 347.
Total employees worldwide: 20,400 as of January 31, 2025.
31. Expedia
Total certified H-1B filings: 331.
Total employees worldwide: 16,500 as of the end of 2024.
32. MathWorks
Total certified H-1B filings: 295.
Total employees worldwide: 6,500, according to the corporate website.
33. Snowflake
Total certified H-1B filings: 285.
Total employees worldwide: 7,004 as of January 31, 2024.
34. Databricks
Total certified H-1B filings: 283.
Total employees worldwide: More than 7,000, according to the company’s website.
35. Synopsys
Total certified H-1B filings: 267.
Total employees worldwide: 20,000 as of November 2024.
36. Stripe
Total certified H-1B filings: 265.
Total employees worldwide: Approximately 8,200 according to BI’s reporting.
37. Snap
Total certified H-1B filings: 258
Total employees worldwide: 4,911 as of December 2024.
38. Netflix
Total certified H-1B filings: 256.
Total employees worldwide: 14,000 as of the end of 2024.
39. Block
Total certified H-1B filings: 231.
Total employees worldwide: 11,372 as of the end of 2024.
40. Pinterest
Total certified H-1B filings: 225.
Total employees worldwide: 4,666 as of the end of 2024.
