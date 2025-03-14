An American Airlines plane engine caught fire after the aircraft landed at Denver International Airport on Thursday evening, officials said.

American Airlines Flight 1006 was en route from Colorado Springs to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when it was diverted to Denver, the airline said.

The plane, a Boeing 737-800, landed safely around 5:15 p.m. local time after the crew reported engine vibrations, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

While taxiing to the gate, the engine caught fire and those on board evacuated using the slides, the FAA said.

American Airlines called it an “engine-related issue” but did not elaborate. It said there were 172 passengers and six crew members on board.

No injuries were reported.

Video posted to social media shows the plane at the gate, engulfed in smoke, as passengers appear to evacuate onto a wing of the plane. Another angle shows crew members on the ground attempting to hose down the aircraft.

“We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” American Airlines said.

The FAA will investigate.