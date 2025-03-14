Two Japanese tourists in their 20s were detained for two weeks in China, then deported, for taking photos showing an exposed buttocks at the Great Wall, local media reported.

The incident at the World Heritage site near Beijing concerned a man who showed his bottom and a woman who took photos, NTV and other Japanese media outlets reported on Thursday.

Tokyo’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that “the Embassy of Japan in China confirmed on Jan. 3 that two Japanese nationals were detained by local authorities at the Great Wall.”

They “were subsequently released and returned to Japan during January,” it said in a statement.

The tourists were detained on the spot by security guards and held for around two weeks, the reports said, citing sources.

Exposing the lower half of the body in a public place is against the law in China, according to the reports.

The tourists reportedly told the Japanese embassy they did it as a prank.