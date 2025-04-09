Canadians may be rethinking their trips across the border in the wake of U.S. tariffs, but Canadian border data shows the tensions aren’t slowing Americans down when it comes to flying north.

Experts, however, say some Americans are concerned they might not be made to feel welcome here, given the booing of the U.S. national anthem at a number of sports games and the removal of American flags by some Ontario municipalities at their buildings.

Andrew Siegwart, president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario, told CBC Radio’s Metro Morning that tourists spent more than $30 billion in Ontario last year and Americans make up about 20 per cent of that total. But there are signs that could change.

“We have some concerns about the American market right now, a little bit of potential softness,” Seigwart said. “It’s really important for us to continue to welcome them.”

Siegwart said the association would like the Doug Ford government to increase its spending on marketing Ontario to the U.S. to ensure those tourist dollars are not lost.

“One of the things that we have been advocating for is for the province to actually up its marketing spend this year,” he said.

‘Elbows up’ on policy, ‘arms open’ on tourism

He said Ontario is seen as safe, travelling here is easy to plan and the exchange rate is favourable. But the association, tourism operators and the province have to work hard to reassure Americans that they are still welcome, he said.

Americans are aware of the tension between Canada and the U.S. and tracking events in the trade war, he added.

“We are all ‘elbows up’ on policy right now, but tourism operators remain ‘arms open’ to our American visitors to ensure that they understand that they are welcome,” he said.

“The beauty of Ontario is that we have a little something for everyone. We’re not a one-trick pony… We’re known for our culinary scene, our dynamic urban experiences, our outdoor adventure. So really, the diversity is what we have to offer.”

Patrons dine in Hendriks Restaurant and Bar on Toronto’s Yonge Street on Oct. 22, 2021. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

For now, however, the numbers of American visitors do not appear to be slowing down.

Canada Border Services Agency data shows little change in the number of Americans crossing the border by air in March this year compared to last year.

‘This is about one guy’

Tony Elenis, president and CEO of Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association, said 11 million visitors from U.S. come to Canada annually. He said the weak Canadian dollar means Americans will visit. The two countries have a long, friendly history, he said.

“The Americans will continue to be here because it’s not about the Canadians or Americans. This is about one guy. That will not stop them from coming,” he said.

Wayne Smith, professor and director of the Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Research at Toronto Metropolitan University, said the exchange rate will continue to draw American tourists.

“With the exchange rate now, it’s basically a third off. It’s a great deal to come to Canada right now,” he said. “If you’re paying $200 on a hotel room, that’s really saving $60 a night. That’s a pretty substantial savings for coming across the border and staying in Canada.”

