Riffa, Bahrain: The Board of Trustees of the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has announced the resignation of the University’s President Dr. Bradley J. Cook acknowledging the significant progress made under his three-year leadership.

The Board expressed profound appreciation for the remarkable contributions of Dr. Cook and his leadership, which has played a pivotal role in elevating the institution’s academic standing, enhancing programs, and solidifying AUBH’s position as a distinguished higher education institution in the region.

During Dr. Cook’s tenure, the University has strengthened its standing as a leading educational institution in Bahrain and beyond, achieving key milestones that reflect its pursuit of excellence and leadership. His contributions have driven substantial advancements in higher education, reinforcing AUBH’s dedication to academic innovation and international recognition.

Under Dr. Cook’s leadership, the American University of Bahrain secured US accreditation (WASC) and recognition from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Jordan—a milestone that contributed to a steady increase in student enrolment year after year, with students now representing over 44 nationalities. Additionally, five new academic programs were introduced across various colleges, further enhancing the University’s educational offerings.

Commenting on Dr. Cook’s the resignation, which takes effect at the end of the current academic year, AUBH Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Mr. Hisham Al-Saie said: “We extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Cook for his dedication and transformative contributions to the university. His vision and commitment have driven numerous strategic initiatives, including the expansion of university infrastructure, the establishment of international partnerships, and the enhancement of research and professional development opportunities for both students and staff. His efforts have not only strengthened the university’s academic standing but also attracted students from around the world, enriching our diverse and dynamic community.”

Mr. Al-Saie further reaffirmed the university’s ongoing efforts to fulfil its vision, aligning with its goals of shaping a bright future for higher education in Bahrain and the region, and wished Dr. Cook continued success in his next endeavours, emphasizing that his leadership and achievements will remain a significant milestone in the history of the American University of Bahrain.

The Board of Trustees is confident in AUBH’s ability to navigate the transition and looks forward to welcoming a new leader, who will build upon the strong foundation established by Dr. Cook.