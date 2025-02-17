The rising cost of eggs has left one of the most famous delis in Los Angeles scrambling to keep up. Langer’s Delicatessen-Restaurant in Westlake last week began charging customers 50 cents more per egg ordered.

“I tried to wait and wait in hopes [the price] would go back down,” owner Norm Langer said. “But it’s going to keep increasing.”

The average price for a dozen eggs nationwide has skyrocketed in the past year to a record high of $4.95 in January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In California the situation is worse, with some grocery stores charging $9 or more for a dozen eggs and limiting the amount of eggs customers can purchase. The culprit, experts say, is an outbreak of avian flu that’s thinning chicken populations as well as broader market forces pushing up prices for grocery staples.

Langer said the price increase for egg dishes was temporary and he’s not raising the cost of other menu items, including the deli’s famous hot pastrami sandwiches.

Besides eggs, rising costs for produce and other items continue to put pressure on his business, Langer said. More than 100 notable restaurants closed across L.A. in 2024. Owners cite labor costs, delivery app fees and health insurance costs as ongoing hurdles.

Langer said he doesn’t know how long he’s going to continue charging the extra 50 cents for eggs. He said he’s heard it could take months to build back chicken flocks. So far, he said, customers have been forgiving.

“All the comments that are coming back to me is, ‘Norm, we understand,’” Langer said.