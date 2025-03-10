The Winnipeg Jets were not able to make the big trading deadline splash on Friday afternoon that most in this market were hoping for — counting on, really — and in some cases, demanding. Nor was a deal made to address the need for a second-line centre.

Following Sunday’s 4-2 loss in Carolina, the door has been left open for a barrage of ‘I told you so’s.

For the time being, we don’t know for sure if Vlad Namestinikov has to go into a league mandated seven-day concussion protocol after he was taken out of the game by the league spotter in the third period following what head coach Scott Arniel felt was a hit to the head delivered by Carolina captain Jordan Staal.

With Rasmus Kupari already in concussion protocol, going back to last Tuesday on Long Island, that could leave Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry and the relatively uproven Morgan Barron, David Gustafsson, and perhaps Brad Lambert as options for the third and fourth lines Tuesday night against the Rangers.

The general consensus is that Dallas and Colorado leapt ahead of Winnipeg as the favourites in the Western Conference, because they did reel in the two biggest fish in the lake at the deadline in Mikko Rantanen and Brock Nelson, respectively.

Now history has shown over the years that playoff success is not always — make that seldomly — guaranteed for those who made the presumed biggest catches on deadline day.

There are no certainties when it comes to maintaining good health either.

But it’s guaranteed that if the Central Division standings remain unchanged over the next five-and-a-half weeks, one of Dallas or Colorado will be out after Round 1.

The optimist in me says the Jets have the pieces, and then some, to maintain their hold on first place. Days like Sunday, though, test that belief.