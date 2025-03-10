AMMAN – The Southern Military Zone on Monday foiled a drug smuggling attempt involving a drone along the Kingdom’s western border.

A source from the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF) said, “Border Guards, in cooperation with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs, a small drone and remote control devices using another drone that attempted to cross the border.”

The JAF source said that rules of engagement were applied and the drone was downed inside Jordanian territory, adding that the seized materials were handed over to the relevant authorities.”

The source emphasized that the JAF remain resolute in utilising all available resources to counter such operations, prevent infiltration and smuggling attempts, and safeguard the security and stability of the Kingdom.