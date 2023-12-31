Crypto analyst EGRAG crypto recently posted an analysis of the various scenarios for the price trajectory of XRP in the near future. XRP, like most top cryptocurrencies, has received many price predictions in the past few months, as the entire crypto market witnessed a consistent increase in activity throughout the fourth quarter of 2023.

However, predicting the future outlook of cryptocurrencies can be a very tricky endeavor, but this crypto analyst, known for his bullish stance on XRP, outlined different trajectories for XRP in the coming months, with some of them being more bullish than others.

Fundamentals And Technicals Point To A Bullish XRP

XRP has been on a roller coaster ride this year. The crypto went through the first half of the year still carrying on the burden surrounding Ripple’s lawsuit with the SEC since 2020. By the second half of 2023, XRP became the first cryptocurrency with legal clarity in the US. This caused its price to skyrocket from $0.46 in less than 24 hours to $0.82, the highest point in 15 months.

Despite the crypto still being up by 80.45% this year, the price has since corrected, and XRP is now trading at $0.6225. According to crypto analyst EGRAG’s analysis, the crypto is still in a bullish mindset that would send it over $1 in the coming months, a price level it hasn’t seen since November 2021.

XRP Price Scenarios and Potential Trends

Under the first scenario presented by EGRAG, XRP will reach $1.10 by February 2024. However, the crypto could revisit another swing low at $0.55 to $0.58 before making this bullish run. If this happens, it would make it much easier for the crypto to to achieve multiplier factors over 10X and 20X.

In the second possible outcome, XRP will surge to $1.4 in the first quarter of 2024. EGRAG noted that the eventual approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US could turn out to be a sell-the-news event, which could see XRP crashing back down to $0.75 to $0.80 between July and September 2024. If this scenario were to play out, the $0.80 to $0.85 price level would become a strong “MACRO Resistance” for future price action.

In the third and most bullish scenario, XRP and the entire crypto market will surge alongside Bitcoin after the approval of spot ETFs in the US. As a result, XRP could easily surpass its current all-time high by March 2024 and might peak between $2.2 to $2.8.

It’s important to note that the crypto industry will become open to traditional investors by this point, including big Wall Street investors. EGRAG warned of potential manipulation of retail investors by the “big boys,” adding that “they are ruthless and only few will survive and emerge victorious.”

