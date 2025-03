The Maquan river, the upper section of the Yarlung Tsangpo river, which flows through the Tibetan Plateau TAO Images Limited/Alamy

Ancient humans managed to live on the Tibetan Plateau, the highest plateau on Earth, during the coldest period of the past 2.5 million years, demonstrating their resilience and adaptability.

The last glacial maximum spanned 26,500 to 19,000 years ago, marking the harshest chapter of the Late Pleistocene ice age. During this time, polar ice caps and ice sheets covered vast swathes of Earth and global temperatures hovered around 4°C to 5°C below those that occur on average today.…