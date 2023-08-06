Former It couple Brangelina‘s ugly, yearslong divorce battle is far from over — and is on track to be one of the longest in Hollywood history.

Brad Pitt, 59, and Angelina Jolie, 48, announced their separation in 2016 after an allegedly violent argument on a plane that left Jolie and at least two of their six kids covered in alcohol.

And the “Maleficent” star doesn’t seem to be in a rush to settle, a new report claims.

“She is going to drag this divorce out until the twins (now 14) turn 18,” a friend of Pitt’s told NewsNation Now’s Paula Froelich. “Four more years.”

The warring couple share kids Maddox, 21; Pax, 19; Zahara, 18; Shiloh, 17; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Pitt has reportedly shelled out an estimated $14 million toward their split — including an $8 million “loan” for Jolie to nab a $24.5 million, six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home in Los Feliz, California, a friend of the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star told Froelich.







Pitt is also duking it out with Jolie and a billionaire Russian oligarch over Château Miraval, their former home and vineyard in France.

Jolie sold her half of the wine business to Yuri Shefler’s company Tenute del Mondo, which Pitt claimed was illegal as he did not approve of the sale.

According to court papers, viewed by Froelich, the once-power-couple said they would “never sell their respective interested in Miraval without the other’s consent.”

“At the same time Angelina was talking to [Shefler] about Miraval she was also negotiating in bad faith with Brad to sell him her share in the winery,” a friend told her.







“It’s in the original purchase agreement that if either want to sell they have to give each other the first right of refusal. She got angry because a judge awarded Brad 50/50 custody and — four months later — Brad finds out from the press she had sold her part of the business to the Russian!”

The couple bought the winery in 2008 for $27 million, but it is now worth more than $160 million, according to Wine Spectator.

Last year, Pitt demanded a trial over Jolie’s sale.

“The vineyard became Pitt’s passion — and a profitable one, as Miraval, under Pitt’s stewardship, has grown into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world’s most highly regarded producers of rosé wine,” the 2022 filing said.







“Jolie, meanwhile, contributed nothing to Miraval’s success. Instead, she allowed Pitt to pour money and sweat equity into the business in reliance on the consent right she owed him and a right of first refusal her business entity owed his.”

In the court filing, the “Bullet Train” star accuses Jolie of “purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” with the intent of hurting his growing business.

He claimed his ex-wife predicted Shefler would try to take control of the business.

“Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker. He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes,” Shefler retalied in a court filing.







The couple bought the estate together before their marriage, with Pitt owning 60 percent and Jolie owning 40 percent.

The Hollywood couple brought in winemaker Marc Perrin, and it became one of the world’s most highly regarded producers of rosé.

The château, where the couple tied the knot in 2014, became Pitt’s “passion,” and he gifted Jolie an extra 10 percent as part of their wedding, making it a 50-50 asset when they split in 2016.

Pitt and Jolie aren’t the only ones whose divorce feuds linger — but Brangelina could take the top prize if Pitt’s friend is right.







Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger finalized their divorce in 2021 after separating 10 years earlier, according to Us Weekly.

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel inked her split from Jason Hoppy in 2021, eight years after they went their separate ways, the outlet reported.