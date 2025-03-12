



Between tariff threats and President Donald Trump’s jabs about Canada becoming a 51st state, many Canadians have lost interest in traveling south any time soon.

A recent report from the U.S. Travel Association estimated that even a 10% reduction in the total number of Canadian visits to states like Florida and California could cost the travel industry $2.1 billion and 140,000 lost hospitality jobs. Meanwhile, reports of Canadians canceling everything from quick weekend trips to cruises worth tens of thousands of dollars continue to roll in.

Canadians warned of confusion around Trump’s new travel registration rule

At the same time, the Trump administration is currently preparing to implement a new rule requiring anyone who comes into the country by land and stays for more than 30 days to register online with the government.

This requirement would fall under the Protecting the American People Against Invasion executive order that Trump signed just a few hours after getting inaugurated on Jan. 20.

While anyone flying in gets automatically registered when passing through customs and citizens of other countries coming through either Canada or Mexico are required to present the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), Canadians driving in were previously exempt from needing to register.

While the six months Canadians can currently spend in the U.S. without a visa in a given year has not changed, the registration requirement places an additional step for those driving in and sows confusion given that there is currently no way to do so. Snowbirds, or Canadians who spend their winters in sunny states, are the most likely to be affected by the registration requirement as many drive down from provinces like Quebec and Ontario.

In statements to local press, Global Affairs Canada confirmed that it is aware of the looming change and warned Canadian citizens traveling to the U.S. to familiarize themselves with any registration requirements before travel (the registration requirement is currently set to take effect on April 11).

Canadian tourists are rethinking visits to the U.S. Getty Images

‘The decision to travel is the sole responsibility of the traveler’

“Each country decides who enters its borders,” Global Affairs Canada said in a statement. “The decision to travel is the sole responsibility of the traveller.”

An association representing over 110,000 Canadians who spend a large portion of the year in sunny states, the Canadian Snowbird Association also issued a statement saying that changes could come into effect soon. One can check one’s registration status by entering one’s passport details on the CBP website (at present, an I-94 will only come up for those who came through an airport, while those who came by land do not yet have a way to register).

“At this time, the registration portal is not active,” the CSA said in a statement. “Once the registration process is implemented, travellers can submit their registration through a USCIS online account.”

But between constant jabs at Canada by the current administration, many Canadians have been calling on fellow citizens to avoid travel to the U.S. altogether as a way to protest tariffs against steel and aluminum as well as Trump calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “Governor” in an effort to undermine Canada’s sovereignity.

“SNOWBIRDS, STOP SPENDING YOUR MONEY IN FLORIDA,” Threads (META) user Kim Shay wrote in one viral post.

