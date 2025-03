Israeli forces have arrested three Palestinian sisters in Hebron, Wafa news agency reported on Wednesday.

They are named as Iman, Afnan and Inas Abdul Mahdi al-Zohour.

It said the three women, all teachers, were detained after Israeli soldiers had stormed and inspected their house in the town of Neit Kahil.

The sisters’ father was quoted as saying to Wafa that the husband and son of one of his daughters are imprisoned in Nafha and Ofer prisons.