A handful of Alaskan state-level politicians are opposing Donald Trump’s “restrictive trade measures that would harm the unique Canada-U.S. relationship” with recent joint resolutions.

The identical Senate Joint Resolution No. 9, sponsored by Senator Cathy Giessel, and House Joint Resolution No. 11, tabled by Representative Chuck Kopp — both Republicans — make a case against the U.S. President’s real and threatened tariffs by highlighting the achievements of “one of the most successful international relationships in the modern world.”

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Sign in without password New , a new way to login

Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience.

THIS ARTICLE IS FREE TO READ REGISTER TO UNLOCK.

Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience.

Article content

Currently making their way through both levels of government, the legislative measures celebrate that cooperation and object to steps that might “negatively affect our integrated economies.”

In Alaska, resolutions passed by the House and the Senate don’t become law, but signal an intent to amend, enshrine or recognize something of importance, be it the state’s constitution, a landmark or an organization.

Proposed bill would keep Trump from funding military invasion of Canada

In this case, the “mutually beneficial” ties that bind are being honoured by the legislators.

From a financial standpoint, in 2023 close to $600 million in goods annually came into Canada — 59 per cent of which was ore, slag and ash — with $753 million going the other way, mainly in fuel oil exports to meet Alaska’s energy needs, according to data cited from the Canadian Consulate in Alaska.

Photo by U.S. Department of Agriculture

Trade and investment within Canada supports over 20,000 Alaskan jobs, and the state is home to almost four dozen Canadian-owned companies that employ 4,350 residents.

On three occasions, the documents remind Trump of the “importance of the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement” he negotiated and inked during his first term in office.

While he once touted the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) — as it’s known in Canada — as a “terrific deal,” it’s now a major source of his ire in trade relationships with the neighbouring countries.