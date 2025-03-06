Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was blunt in her latest criticism of Elon Musk, calling him unfit to influence government affairs. Her vehement remarks came during a House hearing in which she expressed concerns about his involvement in federal agencies and the impact on medical research.

She questioned his qualifications and called him incapable of making critical decisions. Her concerns include government efficiency and unqualified appointments made under Musk’s leadership.

In her most recent comments, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted Elon Musk, referring to him as a “billionaire con man with a lot of money” at a House Energy and Commerce hearing on February 25, as quoted in a report by Benzinga.

How are medical research programs being affected?

Ocasio-Cortez brought up the fact that funding cuts and public employee layoffs have left patients and researchers in a precarious situation during the hearing.



She specifically criticized Musk’s involvement in government affairs, but her criticism went beyond the cuts. “Elon Musk is not a scientist. He is not an engineer. He is a billionaire con man with a lot of money,” she stated.According to a report by Benzinga, medical research is not a straightforward process that can be stopped and resumed without major repercussions. People who work in these systems, researchers and those who fund this research, have recently lost their jobs. Ocasio-Cortez noted during a hearing, highlighting the impact of layoffs and funding cuts. Medical research setbacks, she asserted, could cause months or even years to pass before life-saving treatments are developed.

Instead of asking for more money or significant structural changes, the amendment she pushed for during the hearing was intended to evaluate the effects of these disruptions. She questioned his suitability to make decisions regarding medical research and biomedical devices, calling him a wealthy billionaire scammer.

Why is AOC criticizing Elon Musk’s government influence?

Her comments follow her earlier February statements in which she referred to Musk as one of the most stupid billionaires she had ever seen or met. She was worried about his leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency and how it affected federal agencies like the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Treasury Department.

Despite employee resistance, Musk’s DOGE has gained access to the Treasury Department’s federal payment system, which handles $6 trillion in government funds each year, including Social Security and Medicare payments, raising concerns among Democrats.

The Department of Energy (DOGE) has come under fire from Ocasio-Cortez for appointing unfit people, including 19-year-olds, to senior government jobs.

They contend that since crucial decisions are being made by people lacking the necessary experience, this could result in major issues.

Ocasio-Cortez continues to be an outspoken opponent of Elon Musk’s power, arguing that it may have a big impact on scientific advancement and public services.

FAQs

Why did AOC describe Musk as a ‘billionaire con man’?

She criticized his lack of scientific and engineering knowledge when making major decisions affecting public services and medical research.

What is AOC’s primary concern about Musk’s government role?

She is concerned that his influence will lead to reckless policy decisions, funding cuts, and unqualified individuals managing critical government systems.

