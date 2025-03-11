Apple’s Next Big Step in India

Apple has begun hiring for its upcoming retail stores in India, marking a major step in the company’s expansion within the country. The new stores are set to open in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune, reinforcing Apple’s commitment to growing its physical footprint in one of its fastest-growing markets.

The hiring initiative was announced by John Taffe, an Apple Store leader, in a LinkedIn post. “We’re excited to announce the opening of four new Apple retail stores in Pune, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore! Apple’s journey in India has been incredible, and we’re thrilled to continue growing in these vibrant cities,” Taffe wrote.

Apple’s careers website, “Jobs at Apple,” has listed over 20 positions this month, with nearly half of them focused on retail operations. Roles are available at “various locations” in India, highlighting the scale of Apple’s hiring push. Taffe also encouraged applications from a diverse range of candidates, saying, “Whether you’re experienced in retail or eager to start a new career path, there are opportunities waiting for you.”

Why Apple is Doubling Down on India

Apple’s retail expansion in India follows the successful launch of its first two stores—Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi—which opened in 2023. These stores have seen significant customer traffic, particularly during iPhone launches, underscoring India’s importance to Apple’s global strategy.

The Indian market has been a strong performer for Apple, as highlighted by CEO Tim Cook during the company’s Q1 2025 earnings call. “We achieved record iPhone sales in India during the December quarter, with the iPhone emerging as the top-selling model in India for the quarter,” Cook stated. He also noted that India is “the second largest smartphone market in the world and the third largest for PCs and tablets.”

Physical Stores as a Key Strategy

Apple sees its retail stores as more than just places to buy devices. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail, reinforced this point, stating, “Our stores are incredible places to experience the magic of Apple, and it’s been wonderful to deepen our connection with our customers in India.”The expansion of Apple’s retail network in India aligns with the company’s broader approach of providing an in-person experience to customers, allowing them to engage with products, attend workshops, and participate in the Apple community.

A Long-Term Bet on India

Apple’s deeper push into India is no surprise. The company has been steadily increasing its investments in the country, from local manufacturing to software development. The opening of four new stores is yet another move to solidify its presence in a region that continues to show strong growth potential.

For customers, these stores will provide better access to Apple’s products and services. For job seekers, they offer an opportunity to be part of one of the world’s most valuable technology companies. As Apple expands, India is set to play an even bigger role in its future.

