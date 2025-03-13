Police announced Thursday that they had arrested and intend to indict a man from the Arab town of Taybeh who swore allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group and sought to carry out attacks to avenge the war in Gaza.

The suspect, named in a statement from the police and Shin Bet as Kamel Nashef, 21, was also accused of tipping off terror operatives in the West Bank city of Tulkarem by sending them photos of Israeli troops on their way there as part of a large-scale counterterror operation there in recent months.

Nashef is accused of making contact with figures who identify with ISIS, also known as Daesh, starting in the summer of 2024.

“Nashef swore allegiance to the Daesh terror group, saw himself as part of the group and even held materials identified with the group which were seized during his arrest,” the statement read.

A video published by police of the arrest showed a rifle and Palestinian and Islamic State flags allegedly found in his home. It was unclear when the arrest took place.

Nashef was set to be indicted on Thursday, the statement said.

בלשי מחוז מרכז ושירות הביטחון הכללי עצרו תושב טייבה שנשבע אמונים לדאעש והעביר מידע על פעילות כוחות הביטחון לפעילי טרור באיו”ש בפעילות משותפת של שב”כ וכוחות המשטרה, עצרו בלשי היחידה ללוחמה בפשיעה במרחב שרון ולוחמי יס”מ שרון, צעיר בן 21, כאמל נאשף, תושב טייבה, בחשד לפעילות טרור… pic.twitter.com/y0h64K19uB — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) March 13, 2025

This is the second time in several months that residents of Taybeh in central Israel are accused of ISIS-linked terrorist plots.

In October, police and the Shin Bet said they had thwarted a plot by five Taybeh residents to carry out a car-bombing attack at Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall under the banner of the fanatical terror group that originated in Iraq and Syria.

Palestinian assailants have also been recently accused of ISIS ties. Last month one of them, a terrorist from the West Bank’s Hebron who murdered three people and wounded others in a series of attacks in Jerusalem in recent years, was sentenced to three life sentences and another 40-year prison sentence.