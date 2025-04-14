TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona extended the contract of men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd by five years through the 2029-30 season.

The Arizona Board of Regents approved Lloyd’s new deal at its meeting Thursday.

Lloyd agreed to a five-year extension in February 2024 with a base salary of $4.15 million and the new deal will bump his pay to $4.4 million each of the first two years, with $700,000 from additional duties. His salary will increase $250,000 annually starting after the second year of the contract.

Lloyd also will receive a $2 million retention bonus if he remains with the program and is in good standing as of April 1, 2028.

A longtime assistant under Gonzaga’s Mark Few before he arrived in Tucson, Lloyd has led the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament in each of his four seasons, including four trips to the Sweet 16. Arizona reached the Sweet 16 in its first season in the Big 12 in 2024-25 before losing to Duke.