Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said that its fighters had targeted two Israeli military units in eastern Rafah in Gaza, killing and wounding soldiers, Andalou reported on Thursday.

The group said it had attacked a group of 12 soldiers who were preparing to carry out a bombing inside a house in the Al-Tanour neighborhood in eastern Rafah .

They had then targeted a group of seven soldiers with an explosive device in the Tannour neighborhood in eastern Rafah.