Matheus Cunha reveals his preferred summer destination, while Newcastle United become the latest club to weigh up a move for Benjamin Sesko. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha is interested in joining Manchester United. Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– The preferred destination of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha is Manchester United, according to TalkSPORT. The Brazilian is also wanted by Arsenal, although a move to the Emirates is thought to be “unlikely.” Cunha, 25, has been in sensational form this season for Wolves, scoring 15 goals in 30 matches to date. He is under contract at Molineux until June 2029 and has a reported release clause of £62.5 million, which is expected to draw the attention of several Premier League clubs this summer.

– Newcastle United are scouting RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko ahead of a potential summer move, the Daily Mail reports. The Magpies are keen to recruit a deputy to Alexander Isak in the No. 9 position, and Sesko has emerged as a strong candidate. The 21-year-old, who is under contract at RB until June 2029, has netted 13 times in 31 Bundesliga games this season. According to the Mail, Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is also admired at St James’ Park.

– Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers is open to the idea of leaving the club if an opportunity presents itself, TeamTalk has revealed. The 22-year-old is reportedly wanted by the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, having enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the West Midlands. While he is happy under the management of Unai Emery, Rogers is also “willing to listen” if the right club comes knocking. Villa don’t want to lose the impressive youngster, who has 16 goal involvements in the Premier League this term.

– Everton could attempt to bring Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison back to Merseyside this summer, if Sky Sports News is to be believed. The Toffees are currently “exploring” a deal, as David Moyes is said to be a big fan of the Brazilian international. A return to Goodison Park on loan was mooted towards the end of the January transfer window, although a deal ultimately failed to materialise. A permanent Everton move for Richarlison could be financed by the exit of striker Beto, who is wanted by newly-promoted Leeds United.

– OGC Nice and Leeds United are keeping tabs on Borussia Mönchengladbach winger Franck Honorat, as per Footmercato. The 28-year-old is under contract at Gladbach until June 2028 but could be let go at the end of the season for the right price. Champions League-chasing Freiburg are also keen on Honorat, who began his senior career at Nice over a decade ago.