Arsenal are confident they will make Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi their first major summer signing despite interest from Real Madrid, sources have told ESPN.

Reports in Spain suggested Madrid had made a late move for the 26-year-old, while Liverpool have also been credited with an interest.

However, sources have told ESPN that Arsenal are at an advanced stage in negotiations to seal a deal for Zubimendi, who has a €60 million ($68m) release clause in his Sociedad contract.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a keen admirer of the player while new sporting director Andrea Berta is also in agreement that Zubimendi would strengthen a midfield which could be set for a reshuffle this summer.

Arteta revealed last Friday that Arsenal were keen on extending Thomas Partey’s contract, although it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached.

Partey’s deal expires at the end of the season and one source has suggested he would need to take a pay cut in any deal to remain at the club.

Martin Zubimendi could strengthen Arsenal’s midfield this summer. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Italy international Jorginho is also out of contract in the summer and he faces a race against time to play again this season after suffering a rib injury earlier this month.

The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Brazil after his representatives met with both Palmeiras and Flamengo during the January transfer window.

Flamengo are the current front-runners for his signature, although extending his stay at Arsenal has not been entirely ruled out.

Regardless, Zubimendi’s arrival is widely expected at Emirates Stadium and his signing would be seen as something of a coup given Liverpool’s concerted effort to sign the player last summer, only for the Spaniard to opt to remain at Sociedad.

Sources have told ESPN that Real’s interest would increase should Xabi Alonso replace Carlo Ancelotti as head coach at the Santiago Bernabéu. But there remains uncertainty over Ancelotti’s future amid speculation he may not be in charge for Real’s Club World Cup campaign, which begins in June.

Arsenal are targeting multiple additions this summer with a striker and a wide forward among the positions they want to strengthen. The Gunners have funds available but, as with many clubs, would be open to allowing certain players to leave to help bolster their spending power.

Kieran Tierney will join Celtic on a free transfer this summer while Oleksandr Zinchenko is among those allowed to leave should a suitable offer arise.