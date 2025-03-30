Arsenal have appointed Andrea Berta as their new sporting director, the club announced on Sunday.

Berta will take on the permanent role, replacing Edu Gasper who resigned in November and has been on a six-month period of gardening leave since.

“I am thrilled to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club,” Berta said in a statement.

“I have watched with great interest the way Arsenal has evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone in to reestablishing the club as a major force in European football with a passionate following around the world.

Arsenal have appointed Andrea Berta as the club’s new sporting director. Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

“The club has great values and a rich history, and I am looking forward to playing my part in shaping a successful future with a great team.

“I cannot wait to get started in my new role and I am really looking forward to experiencing my first game at Emirates Stadium together with our supporters.”

Edu’s deputy Jason Ayto was the club’s interim sporting director following his departure and was in contention for the permanent position.

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth, ex-Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky and Roberto Olabe, who will leave Real Sociedad at the end of the season, were also considered for the role.

“Anyone who knows football knows Andrea is an impressive figure. He has vast knowledge of the game, a great track record, a strong network and an insatiable desire to build winning teams,” Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke said.

“Andrea will be a great addition to our club. He understands our values and what we stand for and we have no doubt he will help us push on and take the next steps in our bid to win major trophies.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

“We undertook a thorough recruitment process and we were hugely impressed with the level of all the other candidates, but it was Andrea’s experience and the success he has enjoyed that stood out.

“We are really looking forward to working together and welcoming him into the Arsenal family.”

Berta spent 12 years at Atlético Madrid and is credited with helping the club compete with Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of LaLiga.

Under his watch, Atlético won two LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey, a Europa League title and a UEFA Super Cup.