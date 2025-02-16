“Sagui hasn’t seen daylight since October 7,” Sagui Dekel-Chen’s wife, Avital, said Sunday, the day after his release after spending 498 days in Hamas captivity.

Avital added that he did not know what happened to her or his daughters on October 7 and only learned they were alive the day before his release.

“Watching Gali and Bar run to their father, and Shachar seeing her father in person for the first time instead of in photos – alongside the great joy of having Sagui home, I couldn’t help but think of all the children still waiting for their fathers to return,” Avital continued. She then called for the return of the remaining hostages held in captivity.

Avital said that Sagui told her on Sunday, “It’s nice that people write 498 days, but really, it’s more accurate to say we were there for over 43 million seconds of hell.”

Family members of Sagui Dekel-Chen and Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov also gave their first statements to the press from Sheba Medical Center.

Avital Dekel-Chen during her first statement to the press from Sheba Medical Center, February 16, 2025. (credit: Paulina Patimer)

Prayers from captivity

Alexander Troufanov’s girlfriend, Sapir Cohen, said that Troufanov told her on Saturday night that throughout his captivity, he prayed for her to find a man she loved and hoped she would not wait for him. He told her he did not believe he would survive and didn’t want her to wait for a man who would never come home.

Troufanov’s mother, Lena, said that Sasha was shot in both legs during his kidnapping and said it was a “clear miracle” that he could stand and walk.

“With all my joy, I don’t forget for a moment the hostages still in captivity. We must do everything to get everyone out now!” she concluded.

All the family members who spoke thanked all of those who worked for their loved ones’ release, including US President Donald Trump and the Israeli government.