Israel is expected to get some winter weather starting this Thursday and going into the weekend, the Israel Meteorological Service announced on Sunday.

Due to the extreme cold weather ahead on Friday and Saturday, it appears that there will be some snowfall, mainly in the northern mountains and possibly in the central mountains.

The Israel Meteorological Service said that there may be a possibility of snow in the Jerusalem mountains.

“For a calculable forecast of snow accumulation, we still need to wait a day or two for higher-resolution models,” they explained on Facebook. “The forecast for low temperatures seems to have a fairly high level of certainty, but the expected amounts of precipitation that will affect snow accumulation are still in question.”

Snow view of the old city in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Snow in Jerusalem

The last time Jerusalem saw snow was in January 2022, when the winter weather made its way down from the Hermon.