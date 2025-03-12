We did not know what to expect walking into Jerusalem’s International Convention Center on Thursday night to see Akiva in concert.

One of the more popular singers in the Israeli religious pop market – and the son of Rabbi David Turgeman, a scion of Dimona’s religious community – Akiva has developed a solid following since releasing his first album in 2017.

But, admittedly, we were not too familiar with his music beyond the hits “Pshutim” (simple ones) and maybe “Atah Holech Iti” (you’re going with me) at a stretch.

However, once the concert began, we were instantly absorbed by the atmosphere and eager to see what was in store for us.

Akiva successfully created a set list that took us on a journey with a mix of upbeat songs, including a cover of the familiar favorite “Machshavot Tovot” (good thoughts) and his more heartfelt, emotional songs like “Yesh Becha Hakol” (everything is within you). There was also a strong acoustic set, in which Akiva played the guitar, alongside the two guitarists in his band.

The staging and light design were simple yet effective, with clear spotlights highlighting Akiva and each of his five band members.

The band itself was possibly the highlight of the concert; we particularly enjoyed the Middle Eastern influence in the music with the use of the oud and ney (a type of flute).

The audience clearly could not contain their excitement, as young fans continuously got up from their seats and ran to the edge of the stage to get closer to the action. Akiva happily engaged with everyone, smiling for photos and singing directly to individuals in the crowd.

Akiva certainly provided an atmosphere. In his monologues between songs, Akiva managed to create a balance between stand-up comedy and a sincere message about the war and the remaining hostages.

While we may not have become Akiva’s greatest fans, we will certainly be adding some songs to our respective playlists.

Yuval Levy contributed to this report.