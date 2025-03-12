Holger Rune moved into the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday at Indian Wells in California.

Rune, the No. 12 seed, played the role of aggressor throughout his encounter with Tsitsipas to end the Greek’s seven-match winning streak and reach his ninth Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Rune delivered the shot of the tournament to stave off a break point in the second set when he launched an arcing “tweener” from behind the baseline, sending the ball to the opposite baseline that an outstretched Tsitsipas was unable to retrieve.

“I stayed very committed on my game plan, and mentally I was very good,” Rune said. “I think that made the difference, how composed I could start. Because Stef is back in shape, I think it is fair to say. It was a cool battle.”

Rune will next face Tallon Griekspoor, who beat Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki 7-6 (4), 6-1 earlier Tuesday to reach his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

A match between American favorite Tommy Paul and fifth-seeded former US Open winner Daniil Medvedev was set to highlight Tuesday’s evening session.

Reuters contributed to this report.