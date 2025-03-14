Scottish police arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of participating in the vandalism of US President Donald Trump’s golf course in South Ayrshire on Saturday, according to multiple media reports.

“Gaza Is Not For Sale” was painted on the club’s lawn, and red spray paint was used to deface the course’s clubhouse.

The suspect was released from police custody as investigations continue.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said that “enquiries remain ongoing.”

The group Palestine Action claimed responsibility for the vandalism. The controversial group has become known for property damage – including precious artworks, the Elbit factories, and banks with suspected ties to Israel.

A Trump Turnberry spokesperson said, according to Sky News, “This was a childish, criminal act, but the incredible team at Trump Turnberry will ensure it does not impact business.”

BREAKING: An anonymous group targeted Trump’s Doonbeg golf course in Ireland.They dug up the greens and left Palestine flags across the course. As we said: Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach. pic.twitter.com/PMrTVGdolq — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) March 13, 2025

The vandalism seemed to reference Trump’s Gaza relocation plan, which would require Palestinians to leave the Strip and have the land transferred to US ownership instead of Hamas control. The Strip would then be expected to undergo economic revitalization. This controversial plan was condemned by much of the Arab world.

Trump’s Irish course

Anonymous vandals attacked Trump’s Irish golf course on Wednesday in an incident seemingly inspired by the Palestine Action attack. However, the pro-Palestinian group denied responsibility for the destruction of the Doonbeg golf course, despite commending it.

Palestinian flags were planted across the course, and the lawn was dug up, according to Irish media reports.

A spokesperson for the resort raged: “This was a childish, criminal act, but the incredible team at Trump Doonbeg will ensure it does not impact business.

“We have the greatest course in the world and are so proud of the tremendous success, and we look forward to a great season ahead,” the spokesperson added.

Irish police are investigating the second vandalism.

A garda spokesperson said, “Gardai are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a commercial premises in West Clare on Wednesday, 12th of March.

Those “investigating Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. In particular, they are appealing to anyone who was in the west Clare area between approximately 5 p.m. and midnight, and that may have video footage including dash-cam, to make this available to them.”