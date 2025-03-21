Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Ronen Bar could have prevented October 7 in a statement on Thursday night, before voting to end Bar’s term as Shin Bet chief.

“The Israeli government, which is in charge of the Shin Bet, has lost all confidence in Ronen Bar, who continues to cling to his seat while cynically using the families of the kidnapped and politically incorrect use of his position to fabricate futile, unfounded investigations,” the spokesperson for Netanyahu, Omer Dostri, said.

“Ronen had the opportunity to retire with honor after his searing failure on October 7, as the outgoing Chief of Staff did. But Ronen Bar preferred not to attend the government meeting dealing with his case simply because he was afraid of giving answers and especially of answering one question: Why, after you knew about the Hamas attack many hours before it happened, did you do nothing and did not call the Prime Minister – something that would have prevented the disaster?

“If Ronen Bar had carried out his role as he is currently clinging to his seat, we would not have reached October 7,” Dostri concluded.

Yair Lapid: Israel’s opposition objects to Ronen Bar’s firing

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid announced late on Thursday night that opposition factions in the Knesset will petition the High Court of Justice against Netanyahu’s “baseless” dismissal of Bar. “Those under investigation in a serious scandal that endangered Israel’s security are the same ones that are tonight firing their investigators,” Lapid added.

Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar during a situational assessment in Jenin. January 22, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON’S UNIT)

Benny Gantz: The mark of Cain on every minister

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz referred to the dismissal as “the mark of Cain on every government minister who raised his hand tonight,” stating that all who voted in favor would be remembered for all time.

Yair Golan: An unprecedented indictment

“The letter from the head of the Shin Bet is an unprecedented indictment,” Democrats chairman Yair Golan wrote on X/Twitter.

“This letter should shake every home in Israel, because one of the people most responsible for our security says in a clear voice: The Prime Minister’s conduct is a direct danger to the security of the state.”

Shir Perets contributed to this report.