Oregon Health and Science University Hospital, which handles complex health needs in the region, fired Camesha Hart, a 51-year-old nurse, after she expressed antisemitic views on social media, jeopardizing the safety of Jewish patients at the medical institution.

Camesha, while working for the top hospital in the Portland metro region, said that she would not treat members of the Jewish community, stating that she “doesn’t take care of animals.” Additionally, she referred to Jewish people as ‘vermin,’ ‘dogs,’ and ‘rats.’

Nurse in Oregon wishing death to Jews: meet Camesha Hart, an RN at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital (OHSU).Camesha shockingly takes to Instagram to:- call Jews “dogs” “rate” and “vermin”- state she would refuse care to Jews- wish for Jews to “meet their ancestors… pic.twitter.com/EtMUvykXXl — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 24, 2025

The nurse called for an end to funding Israel, advocated for the liberation of Palestine, and posted a photo of the IDF on Instagram with the caption, “May they all meet their ancestors soon.”

The nurse has been sharing this type of content for some time, and Physicians Against Antisemitism (PAA) has brought it to public attention.

Camesha Hart, registered nurse, Portland, USA, March 2025. (credit: screenshot)

The nurse showed rejection and opposition towards Israel’s military operation in Gaza, calling it a “genocide.” Hart also voiced her support for Hamas. On an Instagram story, she posted that she “chooses to go with H group [Hamas] any day.”

After her statements about Jews came to light, Hart modified her Instagram username to “HartForHumanity,” and her handle is now “CareForJustice.”

Camesha, mother of four, was an instructor at Portland Community College and is a registered nurse in Portland. Her license remains valid till August 2025. Her medical license has not been revoked.

In February 2025, after threatening to kill Jewish patients and refusing to treat them, two Sydney nurses were suspended after a viral video showed them threatening to kill Jewish patients, sparking a police investigation and condemnation from the Australian prime minister.

The Bibas Family

Hart justified the murder of Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel Bibas – who were murdered in cold blood- by stating that the Bibas family should be thankful that Hamas did not return their loved ones’ bodies in “blue zip-up body bags.”

Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter

Released hostage Yarden Bibas was informed about his wife’s and children’s death by Hamas while he was on camera. Hamas returned the three members of the Bibas family, including Kfir and Ariel Bibas – a baby and a four-year-old – to coffins in February.

At first, Hamas handed over the remains of an unidentified woman’s body and misidentified it as belonging to Shiri Bibas.

The forensics team that identified Shiri Bibas’s body confirmed that she did not die in an Israeli airstrike as Hamas had previously claimed.

Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel were buried together, in one coffin, near the graves of Shiri’s parents, Margit and Yossi Silberman, who were murdered on October 7.