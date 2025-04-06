In December, the IDF’s F-16 squadrons, along with other combat aircraft, carried out devastating attacks against the Syrian military’s capabilities to threaten Israel, including flying low over the palace in Damascus, one of the pilots involved has told The Jerusalem Post in a recent interview.

In fact, IDF Lieutenant “Y” has been involved in critical and historic airstrikes not only against Syria, but also against Lebanon and Gaza, and it can be assumed have been involved in the latest air force strikes against Israeli adversaries.

To complete the picture, the Post also interviewed IDF Lieutenant “T” who piloted an F-16 combat aircraft in key strikes of Yemen and Lebanon, while in addition the Post has spoken to IDF sources involved in striking Iran.

Two F-16s wait for takeoff on the tarmac. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Until 2017, the F-16 squadrons were Israel’s preeminent lead aircraft for all combat missions, though the F-15 fighter also often played an important component.

Even since 2017, when the F-35 emerged as Israel’s most cutting edge fighter jet, the F-16 remains extremely formidable and involved in just about every critical Israeli attack on all fronts.

An F16 waits for takeoff. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

In January, the defense ministry announced an $80 million purchase of more advanced self-protection systems for its fourth generation F-16 fighter aircraft just as top Israeli and IDF officials had increased in recent months their discussion of striking Iran’s nuclear program.

Complex operation in Syria

Describing his airstrikes in Syria, Lt. Y told the Post, “Operations in Syria used to be a major challenge and complex. After the revolution by the rebels, the air defense systems stopped operating which allowed the Israeli air force to act freely. We could map out [more aggressive and risky] plans with much less concern about our planes getting hit,”by Syrian air defense.

“We achieved supremacy in so many places where we normally would not have operated,” because of dangers posed by the Syrian air defense, said Y.

Y stated, “The first attack was at night and I was part of a large fleet or aircraft going after military targets around Damascus. I looked around me and saw a powerful convoy. Anything would be possible,” in terms of the potential impact of the attack on Syria.

IDF sources said that since Syria and Damascus were free of anti-aircraft defenses, the F-16 squadrons and other attack aircraft were able to fly over the palace and the international airport.

Many of the flights during that period also broke through new areas of Syria to find new levels of physical intelligence and surveillance.

Estimates from IDF sources are that around 70% of Syrian firepower and quality weapons were destroyed during that period, and even in recent days the air force has destroyed new major targets, such as Syrian aircraft runways in order to try to stop Turkey from taking over those positions.

Next, Y said that there could be a variety of different fighter jet strategies and formations for different attacks, saying, “Everything depends on the specific scenario and how many aircraft are involved. Sometimes there are more or and sometimes less, which in turns depends on the kind of quantity of targets.”

Regarding Iran, IDF sources have said there is a special level of threat from their air defenses.

Further, sources have indicated that going up against and destroying Iranian S-300 air defense systems was an incredible first for the air force.

One thing that is unique about attacking, but that is actually even worse for F-16s and other aircraft attacking Yemen, is the extreme distance, with the Islamic Republic coming in at around 1,500 kilometers and Yemen coming in at around 1,800 kilometers.

Lt. “T” noted to the Post that attacking the Houthis in Yemen is “even farther than Iran. A very long flight of five hours. We need to refuel to get there. This is not simple and requires lots of attention and focus. It proves our capabilities in the air force. We know how to ‘close’ [against enemy targets] We did it several times. This is all to defend our country’s citizens.”

Describing one attack, he said, “We struck all of the Yemen infrastructure which we needed to strike.”

Also, T stated, “it’s been published that we struck critical economic targets which will cost the Houthis lots of money to rebuild. And targets which will stop their arms transfers and movement.”

Going into more detail about the challenges of midair refuelling, he noted, “We learn these skills during training after the initial pilots course. There are different scenarios for how high and far we need to fly which impact how long and what kind of refuelling takes place.” IDF sources said that different procedures are used for refuelling both at day and night, but that the air force is ready for both.

“It was a very long flight. There is no way to fully train for it – it is a different level of difficulty. You make mental and psychological preparations and try to get lots of sleep beforehand,” said T.

Moreover, T’s experience was special as he was “the first to do this at such a young age – it is a truly special moment. The feeling afterward, after landing from such a long flight was tremendous.”

IDF sources said that they made sure there was extra fuel for the F-16s when they attacked Yemen in case any exceptional issues came up, given how long the flights were.

In fact, the IDF has different technical pre-flight procedures for such long distance attacks.

Further, sources indicated that while Yemen’s anti aircraft defenses are weaker than Iran, Syria, and Lebanon, that they should not be disparaged.

Moving on to Lebanon, T said that when he flew his F-16 on attacks against Hezbollah, “it was a powerful experience to see the capabilities of the air force destroy large portions of Hezbollah’s capabilities. Anyone who threaten us must take note. And it was at such a fast pace from the start of the operation until we destroyed their capabilities. We had trained so extensively and then got to see the fantastic results.”

“We struck rocket firing platforms and weapons storage locations – anything which could be used to fire on Israel and force people to run for their safe rooms,” said T.

Returning to F-16 pilot Y, he said the airstrikes on Hezbollah were, “very substantial, especially to attack from the air in parallel to our invading forces and having received targets from our forces which were threatening them on the ground, so we could help them in real time. I had many of my friends fighting on the ground.”

Y added, “we helped remove a threat [to Israeli forces]…by cooperating with other IDF forces.”

Also, Y said that he has flown F-16 attack missions in all areas of Gaza, from northern Gaza to Khan Yunis to Rafah, including “there were a few operations where we helped provide air support for returning hostages to Israel. Every operation can be different.”

IDF sources also said that as much as the F-16 and other fighter jet attacks weakened Hezbollah, that they remain a threat. Moreover, the sources indicated that there are both similarities between an attack in Gaza and Lebanon as well as qualitative regional and intelligence differences.

Part of what has been so remarkable has been the young age of these ace F-16 fighter pilots, with T being only 22 and having only served five-and-a-half-years in the military.

T said the above-mentioned attacks have left him “very fulfilled” in helping defend Israel from threats.

“This was a very unusual war. People our age never dreamed of such events: the volume of attacks we joined in on, the level of intelligence, the special operations, the targeted killings, and crucial missions were beyond crazy. To accomplish this at our age was a major jump in levels,” said T.

Y was one of the next youngest fighter jet pilots and added, “Personally, it was very special and important for me and made me very happy.”

He has served in the air force for five years in the IDF, and is currently 23 years old.

Not that there are not complex moral questions for these young pilots.

Regarding avoiding striking civilians, Y stated, “we completely stopped attacks anytime there were innocent civilians in the vicinity. Many times we stopped attacks because of civilians, and we only attacked later if the area was clear of them.”

T added, “I don’t see the ground well. Drones can see better. They zoom in. But the control tower and targeting command will say: abort, abort. Sometimes we work with drones which are giving us intelligence and sometimes with other forces [on the ground] who will warn us if there are women or children near a terror target.”

Discussing the F-16 versus other combat aircraft, IDF sources noted that each one is an important part of the air force and every platform has its different advantages with the air force trying to maximize the synergy between them.

Regarding real-time changes to the plan when unexpected challenges arise mid-operation, sources indicated that they communicate with the control tower and with the PIT at military headquarters. They described a process of giving feedback to the control tower as well as some communications in the air between the pilots.

The pilots said that some threats are close and some far, but that the F-16s can get anywhere they need to. “No matter the distance, we strategize versus the threat, and then we can deal with them all.”