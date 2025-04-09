As Pesach approaches, the air is already filled with the spirit of the holiday. In the background, our nation continues to struggle on so many fronts: for the return of our sons and daughters from captivity, for restoring security to the people of Israel, and for maintaining Israel’s status as an unconquerable nation—a pillar of fire standing against dark regimes of hatred and death.

In the midst of it all, the Haggadah of Pesach is placed before us, and with it, a phrase that resonates with me anew every year—especially now: “In every generation, one must see himself as if he came out of Egypt.”

This is not merely a spiritual or emotional statement but a directive—personal, national, and conscious. Even in 2025, 77 years after the establishment of the State of Israel, in a sovereign country with its own government and army, with a revived ancient language, and among a people returned to its homeland, we are still on a journey—no less complex, no less challenging, and no less courageous.

The journey that began with the Exodus did not end with immediate entry into the land. We crossed deserts. We survived persecution and attempts at annihilation. We battled doubts, faced wars, and suffered loss. This is part of what it means to go from slavery to freedom. Even today, we are still in the process. We have experienced the Exodus, but the journey has not yet ended. Just a little further. We’re almost there.

“In every generation, they rise against us to destroy us.”

Eighty years since the liberation of Auschwitz—and once again, Antisemitism rears its ugly head. Not in the shadows, but in broad daylight. On campuses, in the streets, and across social media. In the midst of a battle for our identity, for the righteousness of our path, and our very existence, we must remember: the journey is not yet over. And the responsibility is ours.

Pesach, Holocaust Remembrance Day, Memorial Day for Israel’s Fallen Soldiers, Independence Day, and Jerusalem Day are not just national or commemorative dates. They are defining moments for our identity. These are times when we must ask ourselves: Will we be a generation that builds on rebirth—or one that merely remembers? Can we blend memory and humility with pride and purpose as we shape our shared destiny?

Within the National Institutions—those bodies that laid the foundation for the State and continue to uphold the values and mission of Zionism—Jewish representatives from around the world take part. Now, during the elections for the 39th Zionist Congress, I see a spark of hope. I see Jews from every background—religious and secular, Sephardic and Ashkenazic, young and old—choosing to belong, choosing to influence, choosing to act.

The elections now taking place in the United States are a rare opportunity for every concerned Jew: five minutes, five dollars, and five years of practical Zionism—of values, action, identity, and connection to our heritage and our people.

ZOA, bridging past and future

As Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and a representative of the ZOA Coalition (Slate 15) in the Congress, I believe every voice now is a link in a chain that began with the Exodus, continued through the Aliyah to Israel, passed through pogroms, the Holocaust, and the rebirth—and continues today with the shaping of the Jewish future.

ZOA is not just a slate—it is a mission. It bridges past and future, identity and action. It stands at the core of Jewish and Zionist values: the Land of Israel, the Jewish Diaspora, a firm stance against Antisemitism, and a reaffirmation of unity, Aliyah, and the integrity of our land.

Voting for ZOA means choosing those who value Jewish identity, heritage, and purpose. For younger generations searching for belonging and meaning, this is the opportunity to engage. Voting for ZOA is exactly that—a quiet yet powerful stand, a choice for an uncompromising future, for clear Jewish-Zionist leadership, rooted in tradition and looking ahead. More than anything, it expresses a belief that we are still on the way.

And the eternal people do not fear a long journey.

Still, in every generation, we are called to see ourselves as if we are leaving Egypt. It is demanding. It is challenging. And it is possible—if only we stand together, if we choose to be partners, if we take responsibility.

People. Heritage. Land. Future.