President Isaac Herzog condemned online hate comments against released hostage Liri Albag and emphasized her plea for unity during a Saturday visit to Albag’s house.

“When the enemy sees us divided, they rejoice. We must preserve our unity, especially in this time when our enemies seek to destroy us,” Herzog said.

The visit comes after Albag received significant social media harassment because she said that she holds Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for the October 7 massacre.

“I read the comments, I read the threats I’ve received, and I’m not scared,” Albag wrote, adding that she is “not scared of the comments themselves”

“I didn’t think I would get such a response from the people of Israel. And the hardest part? This division is worse than our enemies. This is not how you win!”

President Herzog consoles released hostage Liri Albag on Saturday April 13, 2025. (credit: The President’s Spokesperson)

‘No place for such venom’

Herzog said that the comments were unacceptable, especially given what the former hostage went through.

“I read the harsh attacks and comments written about you, and my heart broke,” he said. “There is no place for such venom — especially not toward someone who went through hell. I want you to know you are not alone. We must not give these things a platform.”

Both Herzog and Albag emphasized the urgent need to return the remaining hostages in Gaza.

“We need all of them back with us this Passover, all 59 hostages. We all want them to come home as soon as possible,” Albag said.

“Passover is the festival of freedom — and nothing symbolizes freedom more than your return home. You are the true embodiment of the word freedom,” Herzog said. “As we read the Haggadah, we will think of you — and we will not forget for a moment the 59 hostages still cruelly held in captivity in Gaza. We will not stop acting until every last one of them returns.”