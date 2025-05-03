In a move that has global implications well beyond its borders, Paraguay officially designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This bold and principled decision announced by President Santiago Pena on April 25 positions Paraguay firmly within a growing coalition of nations determined to confront terrorism and the forces that sustain it.

While Paraguay may be a small country geographically, this act demonstrates that moral clarity and international responsibility are not reserved for global superpowers. It is also a vital decision as the international community continues to work toward preventing Tehran’s race toward nuclear weapons capability.

The IRGC, founded after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, was originally established to defend the regime and its revolutionary ideals. However, in the decades since, it has morphed into a sprawling, state-sponsored military, intelligence, and economic enterprise with one consistent trait: a central role in Iran’s support for international terrorism.

From directing Hezbollah operations in Lebanon and Syria to aiding Hamas in Gaza to orchestrating attacks on civilians and dissidents abroad, the IRGC is a linchpin in Iran’s campaign of global destabilization.

Paraguay’s designation is not an isolated gesture; it builds on its earlier classification of Hezbollah and Hamas as terrorist organizations and signals a coherent and comprehensive strategy to cut off support and legitimacy for groups that perpetrate violence and extremism.

President-elect of Paraguay Santiago Pena attends a press conference in Brazil on July 28, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO)

The significance of Paraguay’s geographic location regarding terror designations

What makes this move especially important is Paraguay’s location.

The Tri-Border Area – where Paraguay meets Argentina and Brazil – has long been identified as a hotbed for illicit financing, including suspected activities linked to Hezbollah. For decades, terrorist organizations have used porous borders, weak financial oversight, and law enforcement gaps in the TBA to raise and launder money.

By naming the IRGC a terrorist organization, Paraguay has sent a clear message that its territory will not be a safe haven or financial hub for terrorist networks and their proxies. It has also raised the pressure on other nations in Latin America to follow suit.

While countries like Argentina have taken steps against Hezbollah and condemned Iranian-backed terror – especially in light of the 1994 AMIA Jewish community center bombing in Buenos Aires – many other nations in the region have remained silent, hesitant to confront Iran’s influence directly.

THE TIMING of Paraguay’s designation also matters.

It comes amid renewed global focus on Iranian-sponsored terrorism, particularly in the wake of Hamas’s October 7 massacre in southern Israel, which killed over 1,200 people. Iran’s role in backing Hamas is well-established, and the IRGC, through its Quds Force, has provided weapons, funding, and training to Palestinian terrorists for years. The IRGC is not just complicit; it is a central actor.

By joining the ranks of countries like the United States, Canada, and Bahrain, which have all designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization, Paraguay is demonstrating not only solidarity with democratic values and human rights but also a clear understanding of how terrorism functions in the modern era.

Today’s terror networks do not operate in isolation. They are transnational, fluid, and deeply reliant on state support and financial infrastructure. Targeting those state actors is key to undermining the system as a whole.

Some might argue that a small country like Paraguay risks retaliation or diplomatic fallout by taking such a stance. Nevertheless, history shows that the appeasement of terror only emboldens those who perpetrate it. Paraguay’s move should not be viewed as a provocation but as a defense of peace, sovereignty, and the rule of law.

Moreover, this designation carries practical consequences. It allows Paraguay to more aggressively investigate, freeze, and disrupt financial flows linked to the IRGC and its front organizations. It empowers law enforcement and strengthens international cooperation. It creates a legal basis for further sanctions and actions against individuals or entities associated with the IRGC.

In an era when democracies are under pressure and authoritarian regimes are increasingly bold, small states that take principled stands should be applauded and supported. Paraguay’s government has shown moral leadership; it is now incumbent upon others, especially in Latin America and Europe, to follow suit.

Designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization is not just a legal or diplomatic gesture. It is an affirmation of a worldview in which state-sponsored terror must be opposed, not tolerated; where alliances are built not on expediency but on shared values; and where even the smallest nations can play a decisive role in shaping a more secure, just, and peaceful world.

Paraguay has chosen to stand on the right side of history. Let others take note, take action, and follow suit.

The writer is the director of Hispanic affairs for the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).