French police rescued the father of an unnamed millionaire, who made his fortune by trading cryptocurrencies, after the man was abducted and held for ransom in a Paris suburb.

The father had been abducted on Thursday in central Paris. In broad daylight he was attacked and dragged into a van by four men wearing balaclavas, a police source told Le Figaro.

The kidnappers wanted €5-7 million for the man’s safe return, Le Parisien reported.

While he has now been successfully rescued, French media reported that he was missing a finger when he was recovered from an Airbnb in Palaiseau.

Five suspects, aged between 23 and 27, have been arrested in connection with the abduction, according to the Paris Prosecutor’s office.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retalileau said on X/Twitter in response to the rescue: “A huge congratulations to the investigators who did an exceptional job freeing this man and arresting his captors.”

France sees rise in crypto-related kidnappings

Crypto-related abductions have grown more common in the European nation, and this is reportedly the third kidnapping connected to the trade this year, according to BBC News.

David Balland, co-founder of the cryptocurrency firm Ledger, and his wife were previously abducted in France and rescued after days. Balland also reportedly had a finger cut off during his abduction.

Six men and a woman, who were said to have demanded a ransom of €10 million, were arrested in connection to Balland’s abduction.