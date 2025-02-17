Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday said Nepal’s embassy in New Delhi has sent two officials to counsel Nepalese students at a private university in Odisha where a woman from that country reportedly committed suicide.

Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B Tech student of Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), died allegedly by suicide at her hostel on Sunday, police said. The incident triggered tension on the campus as the Nepalese students began protesting.

“Our embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel Nepali students affected in Odisha. Additionally, arrangements have been made to ensure they have the option to either remain in their hostel or return home, based on their preference,” Oli posted on X.

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba said diplomatic initiatives were being taken regarding the incident.

Earlier, some students said they were asked to leave the hostel.

“We were told to vacate hostel rooms and dropped at the railway station. We have to appear for an examination on February 28,” a student told reporters at the Cuttack railway station.

“Keeping in view the situation, the Nepal students have been sent to their respective homes. The situation presently remained calm,” the KIIT said.

Later, in a separate statement, the Nepalese Embassy in Delhi said the KIIT assured it would arrange for the accommodation of the Nepalese students in the university hostel and cover their academic losses.

The embassy said it was in contact with the Indian government and the Odisha chief minister’s office and coordinating with authorities on the incident.

A group of Nepalese students staged a demonstration in front of the Indian embassy in Kathmandu with placards demanding a probe into the incident.

The Indian embassy in a statement said it was deeply saddened by the tragic death of the Nepali student and extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased during this difficult time.

“The embassy has been in touch with the authorities of KIIT as well as the Odisha state government. The embassy has been informed that the local authorities have initiated an investigation into the unfortunate incident,” it said.

“Nepali students studying in India form an important facet of the enduring people-to-people links between the two countries. The Indian government will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the well-being of the Nepali students in India,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the All Nepal National Independent Students Union -Revolutionary, the student wing of the opposition CPN-Maoist Centre, has strongly condemned the KIIT incident and expressed deep concerns.

It demanded immediate government action to initiate legal proceedings against those responsible.

“We are concerned about reports that Nepalese students at KIIT are facing severe violence and intimidation. Instead of addressing the issue and ensuring justice, the KIIT administration has ordered the Nepalese students to vacate the hostel, displaying a lack of empathy and responsibility,” the student organisation said in a statement.

The union urged the government to engage in high-level diplomatic efforts with Indian authorities to ensure a fair investigation and strengthen the Nepalese embassy’s role in protecting students abroad.