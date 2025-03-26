Hundreds of Palestinians have protested in northern Gaza to demand an end to war and chanting “Hamas out,” social media posts showed, in a rare public show of opposition to the militant group that sparked the latest war with its October 7, 2023 raid on Israel.

Northern Gaza has been one of the most devastated areas of Gaza. Most buildings in the densely populated area have been reduced to rubble and much of the population has moved several times to escape the conflict.

“Out, out, out, Hamas get out,” chanted those seen in one of the posts published on X, apparently from the Beit Lahiya region of Gaza, on Tuesday (March 25, 2025). It showed people marching down a dusty street between war-damaged buildings.

“It was a spontaneous rally against the war because people are tired and they have no place to go,” said one witness, who spoke on condition that his name not be used for fear of retribution.

“Many chanted slogans against Hamas, not all people but many, saying ‘Out Hamas’. People are exhausted and no one should blame them,” he said.

The posts began circulating widely late on Tuesday (March 25, 2025). Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video by buildings, utility poles and road layout that matches satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently verify the date of the video. However, several videos and photographs shared on social media showed protests in the area on March 25.

In other posts, one of the banners held by the crowd read “Enough wars,” while people chanted “We don’t want war.”

Senior Hamas official Basem Naim said people had the right to protest at the suffering inflicted by the war but he denounced what he said were “suspicious political agendas” exploiting the situation.

“Where are they from, what is happening in the West Bank?” he said. “Why don’t they protest against the aggression there or allow people to take to the streets to denounce this aggression?”

The comments, reflecting tensions among Palestinian factions over the future of Gaza, came several hours after the rival Fatah movement called on Hamas to “respond to the call of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip”. Fatah leads the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the occupied West Bank.

Political tensions

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli campaign in Gaza, launched after thousands of Hamas-led gunmen attacked communities in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and abducting 251 as hostages.

Much of the narrow coastal enclave has been reduced to rubble, leaving hundreds of thousands of people sheltering in tents or bombed-out buildings.

Hundreds of thousands of residents who had fled to the south of Gaza earlier in the war returned to their ruined homes in the north after a ceasefire took effect in January.

Now, Israeli evacuation orders after the country relaunched its offensive on March 18 have shattered the two-month truce, during which Hamas handed over more hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli jails.

“All Gaza is in ruins and now the occupation ordered us to leave the north again, where to go?” the witness at the protests said.

Since Israel resumed its strikes on Gaza, saying its goal was to completely dismantle Hamas, nearly 700 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, according to Palestinian health officials.

While official contacts aimed at getting the ceasefire process back on track have continued, there has been little sign of a breakthrough over central issues including the future governance of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007 in elections that swept out the Fatah group of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. It has ruled the enclave since then, offering little space for opposition. Some Palestinians voice caution about speaking out against the group publicly for fear of retribution.

The two movements have been at odds for years and have failed to bridge differences over the postwar future of Gaza, which the PA says must come under its authority.

Hamas, while expressing readiness to step back from an active part in government, says it must be involved in selecting whatever administration comes next.