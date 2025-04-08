The scheduled tour of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K. Pawan Kalyan to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday (April 8, 2025) has been called off. Instead, he will be departing for Singapore to be with his son, Mark Shankar, who was injured in a reported fire accident at his school.

According to a release from the district administration, Mark Shankar sustained injuries to his legs and hands and also suffered from inhalation of smoke during the incident.

However, Mr. Pawan Kalyan has made a firm decision to visit Kuridi village in Dumbriguda mandal and engage with the villagers. As part of his visit, he will also inaugurate several development projects in the village, as previously scheduled. Sources confirmed that Mr. Kalyan on Monday (April 7) had promised the tribals from the hamlet that he would visit their village. He has already left for the village.

After completing the program in Kuridi, Mr. Pawan Kalyan will head directly to Vizag Airport and leave for Singapore. According to the itinerary, he is expected to attend an Eco-Tourism meeting at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam.

It may be noted that Pawan Kalyan has initiated ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’ programme at Dumbriguda mandal in ASR district on Monday (April 7). As part of the programme, as many as 167 tribal hamlets will get road connectivity.