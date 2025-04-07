



ECONOMYNEXT – Asian markets were sharply down Monday as the impact from Trump tariffs continued to shake investors, with Shanghai’s SSE Composite Index down 8.98 percent, Taiwan’s TAIEX down 9.70 percent, and Singapore’s Straits Times Index down 8.1 percent, reports showed.

Here are some of the major stock market indices in the region in intra-day trading.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index was down 4.33 percent.

The Philippines PSEi was down 4.49 percent.

Thailand’s SET was down 3.15 percent.

India’s NIFTY 50 was down 4.15 percent. (Colombo/Apr7/2025)